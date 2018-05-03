Local
Home > Local

Board Votes to Close Durham Schools As Teachers Prepare to Protest for Better Pay

Tia'Lavon

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

On Wednesday the Durham Board of Education voted 6-1 to close schools on May 16 as over 1,000 faculty members are expected to take the day off to lobby for better pay.  Teachers are expected to call out of work that day for the the March for Students and Rally for Respect, where they’ll make their way to Raleigh to urge lawmakers to raise pay and increase resources for students.

An estimated 1,000 Durham teachers plan to attend the March, which will start with a march in downtown Raleigh to the legislative building as the lawmakers go back into session.  Teachers also plan to meet with House and Senate members to encourage school safety improvements and repairs to crumbling buildings.

Multiple options were weighed by school board members on Wednesday night, including dismissing early so students would still be able to attend class and teachers would have the afternoon free to attend the rally. Ultimately, board members came to the conclusion that it would be too difficult to operate with 1,028 teachers requesting off.

Dozens of local churches and volunteers are organizing a plan to provide meals to all students who rely on free and reduced-price lunch so that they will continue to receive food when school closes.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Durham; School; Teacher; Closed; Strike; Protest; Pay; Students; Education; Educators; , NorthCarolina;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Board Votes to Close Durham Schools As Teachers Prepare to Protest for Better Pay

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 17 hours ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 6 days ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 3 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 4 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 months ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 months ago
03.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now