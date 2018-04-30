Cary Man Wins $1 Million Dollar Lottery Prize

Monday a Cary man’s life changed drastically when he claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Jeffrey Le Rose purchased a $5,000,000 Mega Cash ticket at the Parkway Convenience store on Kildaire Farm Road in Raleigh. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Le Rose chose to take the option of a lump sum payment of $600,000 and took home $423,000 after taxes as well.

SOURCE: wral.com

