[PHOTO] Pastor Randy Freeman Sr. Of NLNBCC April 2018 Pastor Of The Month Pictures

Jerry Smith

April 2018 Pastor Of The Month pictures

Sunday The Light 103.9 presented the 2018 April Pastor of the Month plaque to Pastor Randy Freeman Sr of New Life New Beginnings Christian Center in Raleigh NC. The ceremony took place during the 10:30  a.m. worship service. The church was jammed packed and the presence of the LORD was in the place. During the service a young man gave his life to Christ another man recommitted his life to Christ and a women joined the church family. See pictures of the service below.

2018 April Pastor Of The Month , Co-Pastor Liz Freeman , Jerry Smith , New Life New Beginnings Christian Center Raleigh NC , Randy Freeman Sr

