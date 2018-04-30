Local
Bus Carrying Wilson High School Chorus Students Crash

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
U.S. Congressman Shot by Gunman during Baseball Game

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

 

The bus accident carrying students from the chorus of Wilson High School made national news.  The band and choral groups from Beddingfield High School were returning from performing at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida when they were  involved in a serious crash Saturday.

A bus carrying students and chaperones from the school’s band and choir was involved in the crash, which occurred near Walterboro, South Carolina, according to a Facebook post on the school’s choir page. No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but many of the riders suffered cuts and bruises.

Wilson High School bus crash

