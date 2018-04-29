Faith Walking: Not Gonna Attack Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about the recent story of when Wendy Williams had some things to say about the Clark Sisters. She mentioned that many gospel artists and believers responded with negativity. Some attacked Wendy by talking about her marriage as well as her show and that’s not the way it should have been.
Erica believes the Clark Sisters work stands for itself. She doesn’t want people to attack in a negative way to cause more issues. Remember not to lower yourself.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Faith Walking: You’ve Got To Move [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: His Will Vs. My Desire [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Some Things You Only Learn By Experience [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Secure The Bag
- This May Be The Most Expensive Travel Season In Years
- Bus Carrying Wilson High School Chorus Students Crash
- Two Bodies Pulled From A Person County Lake
- Three charged in Hoke County Drive By Shooting
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Family Outraged That Prosecutor Declined To Charge Cops In Taser Death Of Mentally Ill Black Man
- Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His ‘Hero’, She Wasn’t Having It
- Video Shows Black Mom Violently Arrested For Trying To Say Goodbye To Her Dying Son In The Hospital
- Blacks Disproportionately Arrested For Marijuana Despite Growing Acceptance Of Pot