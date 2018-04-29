Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Not Gonna Attack Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 29, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talked about the recent story of when Wendy Williams had some things to say about the Clark Sisters. She mentioned that many gospel artists and believers responded with negativity. Some attacked Wendy by talking about her marriage as well as her show and that’s not the way it should have been.

Erica believes the Clark Sisters work stands for itself. She doesn’t want people to attack in a negative way to cause more issues. Remember not to lower yourself.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: You’ve Got To Move [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: His Will Vs. My Desire [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Some Things You Only Learn By Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 3 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 months ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now