Faith Walking: Not Gonna Attack Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about the recent story of when Wendy Williams had some things to say about the Clark Sisters. She mentioned that many gospel artists and believers responded with negativity. Some attacked Wendy by talking about her marriage as well as her show and that’s not the way it should have been.

Erica believes the Clark Sisters work stands for itself. She doesn’t want people to attack in a negative way to cause more issues. Remember not to lower yourself.

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.

