Faith Walking: You’ve Got To Move [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is inspiring us to move! She talked about things that we want to do and are equipped for, but we let fear get in the way of it. God has been testing you and has prepared you for this. Don’t be worried and know it’s time to move and follow your goals.
Erica mentioned that God has assigned us to a plan and make sure you follow it. Don’t let fear get in the way and walk with him. Everyone move on the things you want!
Erica Campbell Visits Philly For "Mary Mary" Screening!
