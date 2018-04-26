True Hollywood Bible Story Of Lazarus [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
It’s time for the True Hollywood Bible Story! They did the story of Lazarus and talked about how he was ill. When his sisters came home they found him dead and called on Jesus. They were sad and got upset because Jesus wasn’t coming back fast enough to help Lazarus.
Four days later Jesus returned, moved the rock and touched Lazarus. He woke up from the dead and everyone was happy. You must believe that Jesus can heal you and will always be there.
