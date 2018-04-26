Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

True Hollywood Bible Story Of Lazarus [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s time for the True Hollywood Bible Story! They did the story of Lazarus and talked about how he was ill. When his sisters came home they found him dead and called on Jesus. They were sad and got upset because Jesus wasn’t coming back fast enough to help Lazarus.

Four days later Jesus returned, moved the rock and touched Lazarus. He woke up from the dead and everyone was happy. You must believe that Jesus can heal you and will always be there.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: David & Goliath [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Jonah And The Whale [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Doubting Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

How Your Favorite Gospel Stars Spent Easter 2018 [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Gospel Stars Spent Easter 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Your Favorite Gospel Stars Spent Easter 2018 [PHOTOS]

How Your Favorite Gospel Stars Spent Easter 2018 [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now