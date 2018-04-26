Breaking: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault

After 14 hours of deliberating over two days, a jury of seven men and five women has found Bill Cosby guilty on all three charges against him in the retrial of his sexual assault case.

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, CNN reports. Cosby reportedly drugged her with three blue pills, leaving her unable to resist his sexual advances. Cosby then “penetrated her with his fingers.”

The charges include: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant. The 80-year-old entertainer could face up to 10 years for each charge, served concurrently, in prison for the aggravated indecent assault charges.

60 women have accused Cosby of the same or similar offenses, but Constand was the only victim to see legal justice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

