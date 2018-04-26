Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Breaking: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault

Hello Beautiful

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Jury Deliberations Continue In Retrial Of Bill Cosby

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

After 14 hours of deliberating over two days, a jury of seven men and five women has found Bill Cosby guilty on all three charges against him in the retrial of his sexual assault case.

MUST READ: Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, CNN reports. Cosby reportedly drugged her with three blue pills, leaving her unable to resist his sexual advances. Cosby then “penetrated her with his fingers.”

The charges include: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant. The 80-year-old entertainer could face up to 10 years for each charge, served concurrently, in prison for the aggravated indecent assault charges.

60 women have accused Cosby of the same or similar offenses, but Constand was the only victim to see legal justice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED STORIES:

Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With ‘Rapist’ Written On Her Body

Lisa Bonet Rips Into Bill Cosby: “I Don’t Need To Say, ‘I Told You So’”

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Breaking: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now