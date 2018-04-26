White Man Booted Out Of A NYC Bar For Wearing Make America Great Again Hat And The Court Is Here For It

If you decide to wear a Make America Great Again in New York City, good luck. Trump’s hometown is not here for his hate. You just might get the hat snatched off your head or get kicked out of a bar.

In January of 2017, Greg Piatek, 31, of Philadelphia was kicked out of a bar in the West Village area of New York City. The New York Post reports bartenders questioned why he would wear that hat and support Trump and the bar manager felt the same, “A manager said he spoke to the bar owner, and was told, ‘Anyone who supports Trump or believes what you believe is not welcome here. And you need to leave right now because we won’t serve you!,’ according to the suit.” Piatek decided to sue for discrimination in Manhattan Supreme Court, claiming the incident “offended his sense of being American.” He asked for “unspecified emotional damages.”

Piatek is a loser because the Manhattan Supreme Court sided with the bar. The bar’s lawyer, Elizabeth Conway, “pointed out that only religious, and not political, beliefs are protected under state and city discrimination laws, saying, ‘supporting Trump is not a religion.’” Piatek’s lawyer bizarrely claimed, “He was paying spiritual tribute to the victims of 9/11. The Make American Great Again hat was part of his spiritual belief.” The judge was not here for it, with the Post saying, “When the judge asked how the bar employees were supposed to be aware of Piatek’s unusual religious beliefs, Liggieri [Piatek’s laywer] answered, ‘They were aware he was wearing the hat.’”

The judge grilled Piatek’s lawyer for an hour, went to recess and came back to toss out the case, ruling, “Plaintiff does not state any faith-based principle to which the hat relates” and “Here the claim that plaintiff was not served and eventually escorted out of the bar because of his perceived support for President Trump is not outrageous conduct.”

Again, New York City is not the place for Make America Great Again foolishness.

