Dr. Ian Smith Gives Easy Ways To Eat Clean [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Have you been trying to eat better to lose weight? Dr. Ian Smith talks about his new diet “Clean 20.” In this books he provides people with tools to eat healthier and on average most have lost 10 pounds using this diet.

Dr. Ian wants you to get rid of the foods that contain artificial chemicals, which can lead to you feeling sluggish and not active. In this book he also provided people with different groceries you can buy as well as exercises you can do. Make sure to listen to the full interview so Dr. Ian Smith can help you!

