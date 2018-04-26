Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer About Peanut Allergies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 9 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

GRIFF was on a flight the other day and was told that snacks wouldn’t be handed out because someone has a peanut allergy. The person on the plane couldn’t even take the smell of nuts. GRIFF has an idea for all airlines so that this doesn’t happen again.

He mentioned that airlines should purchase communion chips. They have no smell and people aren’t allergic to it. GRIFF really wants his snack on the plane so maybe he is on to something with this idea.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Baby Hair Is Coming Back [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: When GOD Trusts You With Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For People Sitting In The Middle Seat On Airplanes [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now