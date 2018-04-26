GRIFF’s Prayer About Peanut Allergies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF was on a flight the other day and was told that snacks wouldn’t be handed out because someone has a peanut allergy. The person on the plane couldn’t even take the smell of nuts. GRIFF has an idea for all airlines so that this doesn’t happen again.

He mentioned that airlines should purchase communion chips. They have no smell and people aren’t allergic to it. GRIFF really wants his snack on the plane so maybe he is on to something with this idea.

