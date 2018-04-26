GRIFF’s Prayer About Peanut Allergies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF was on a flight the other day and was told that snacks wouldn’t be handed out because someone has a peanut allergy. The person on the plane couldn’t even take the smell of nuts. GRIFF has an idea for all airlines so that this doesn’t happen again.
He mentioned that airlines should purchase communion chips. They have no smell and people aren’t allergic to it. GRIFF really wants his snack on the plane so maybe he is on to something with this idea.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Baby Hair Is Coming Back [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: When GOD Trusts You With Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For People Sitting In The Middle Seat On Airplanes [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Bill Cosby Lashes Out At Prosecutor After Trial
- Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
- Secure The Bag
- GRIFF: “I Have To Work On Reclaiming My Peace” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rep. Maxine Waters Explains How Social Media Can Help Get Trump Out Of Office [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims
- Waffle House Shooting Victims Remembered Where They Lost Their Lives
- The Number Of Black Candidates Running For Governor Just Got Smaller
- Early Voting Underway For May Primary
- Good Luck! Black Cop Who Shot Unarmed White Woman Will Use The Same Defense As All Cops