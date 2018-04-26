Get Up Erica
Get Up Poll: When Do You Push Your Kids To Grow Up? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Callers talk to Erica Campbell about pushing kids to grow up and it was quite interesting. One caller spoke about how her mother was there for her brothers more than her. She tried to make her daughters independent and hold on to the boys more. The caller even mentioned one of her brothers cried because he couldn’t fry chicken like his mom.

Another caller who is a teacher spoke about how you must let children make certain decisions. He noticed that in the classroom kids always look for someone to make decisions for them and they can’t think independently. Let us know when you think is a good time to push your kids to grow up.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

