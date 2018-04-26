Get Up Poll: When Do You Push Your Kids To Grow Up? [EXCLUSIVE]

Callers talk to Erica Campbell about pushing kids to grow up and it was quite interesting. One caller spoke about how her mother was there for her brothers more than her. She tried to make her daughters independent and hold on to the boys more. The caller even mentioned one of her brothers cried because he couldn’t fry chicken like his mom.

Another caller who is a teacher spoke about how you must let children make certain decisions. He noticed that in the classroom kids always look for someone to make decisions for them and they can’t think independently. Let us know when you think is a good time to push your kids to grow up.

