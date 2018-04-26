Rep. Maxine Waters Explains How Social Media Can Help Get Trump Out Of Office [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rep. Maxine Waters is known for her activism and speaking out on injustice as well as calling out President Donald Trump. She spoke to Erica Campbell about being one of the Time 100: Most Influential People.

Follow @GetUpErica

Maxine is so happy about being a icon amongst millennials and is ready to get #45 impeached. She told Erica about the power in social media and how more need to call him out because this can happen. We can’t have him in the White House anymore making problems and hurting this country.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET

RELATED: Rep. Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Inspires Gospel, Club Remixes

RELATED: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

RELATED: Stacey Dash Uses God To Defend White Supremacy & Donald Trump [VIDEO]

The Latest: