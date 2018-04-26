Local
Home > Local

Early Voting Underway For May Primary

The Light NC Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Early voters line-up before dawn at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters Office in Norwalk to

Source: Mark Boster / Getty

Early voting in underway for the May primaries and elections in many area cities to include Raleigh and Durham. Early voting is available to voters at the following voting locations.

The North Carolina primary will take place on May 8, 2018.

Raleigh

Early Voting: Through May 5

Primary Election: May 8

Races being held:

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Senators

N.C. Representatives

Board of Commissioners

————————————-

Durham

Early Voting: Through May 5

Primary Election: May 8

Races being held:

U.S. House of Representatives

N.C. Senators

N.C. Representatives

Sheriff

District Attorney

Clerk of Superior Court

Durham Board of Education

Must Read:

Colin Kaepernick Earns A Prestigious Global Award, As The NFL Snubs Him

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Early Voting Underway For May Primary

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now