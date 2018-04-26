The Number Of Black Candidates Running For Governor Just Got Smaller

The 2018 class of Black candidates for governor lost one member. Supporters of Setti Warren’s campaign in Massachusetts woke up Thursday morning to disappointing news.

The former Newton mayor raised insufficient funds to compete effectively for the Democratic nomination to take on the well-funded GOP incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker. Warren had just $51,644 in his campaign account, compared to $7.9 million sitting in the governor’s account, according to the Boston Globe.

“We took a hard look at the numbers and what it would take to run a winning campaign against the incumbent governor. I just saw the challenge was insurmountable, based on the ability to raise the money and the resources,” Warren told the newspaper.

There are still several other African-American candidates running viable campaigns. In Georgia, Stacey Abrams is one of two Democratic candidates running for governor of the red state. In 2010, she became the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly. If elected, Abrams, an attorney, would be Georgia’s first African-American governor.

In Maryland, two Black candidates are competing for the party’s nomination: Ben Jealous, the former national president of the NAACP, and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker. Baker is the front-runner among Democrats, but the most recent poll puts GOP Gov. Larry Hogan ahead of the entire Democratic field that includes at least seven major candidates.

Andrew Gillum, who was elected the first Black mayor of Tallahassee in 2014, polled third place in February among Democrats. The Florida’s governor race, however, appears wide open. Voters are just now learning about Gillum, who is a favorite among progressives, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Meanwhile, Warren has a potentially long political career ahead. He became the first Black elected mayor of Newton, Massachusetts in 2010. Another run at governor or some other high office is definitely a possibility.

