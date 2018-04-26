Waffle House Shooting Victims Remembered Where They Lost Their Lives

On the early morning of Sunday, April 22, a terrorist killed four people and injured two at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. The alleged killer was Travis Reinking, 29, who had an AR-15. James Shaw Jr., 29, managed to wrestle the weapon out of Reinking’s hands, which made him run. The weapon was given to him by his father who was ordered by a court to not give his son a gun because of mental health issues. His father ignored the ordered.

These beautiful souls were taken and they were honored yesterday in Tennessee. The Associated Press reports employees at the Waffle House “wore orange ribbons, hugged each other and wept as the restaurant reopened. And a steady stream of customers came in to the Nashville restaurant Wednesday to show support.”

The parents of Joe Perez, 20, signed four white crosses outside, one of them with their son’s name and picture. His parents did not speak to the press.

Joe Perez

Here are the other victims:

DeEbony Groves, 21

Akilah Dasilva, 23

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29

The shooter is facing multiple criminal charges, including four counts of criminal homicide. Originally, he received a bond of $2 million but after outrage from the public, his bond was revoked. Police still do not know the motive for the crime, but considering he killed all people of color, it would not be far-fetched to assume it was based on race.

Waffle House will donate a month of the restaurant’s sales to help the wounded survivors and the families of the deceased. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

