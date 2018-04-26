Local
13 Yr Old Says Local School Assistant Pushed Him To Ground

Melissa Wade

13-year old Josiah McGilveary is walking on crutches today after he says a teacher’s assistant at East Garner Middle School pushed him to the ground to keep him from retrieving his binder.

Josiah McGilveary’s mother is fuming after her son Josiah, a special education student diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety, says his teacher in the school’s Behavior Support Team room had put him an adjacent room – to concentrate better.  But Josiah says when he went back to retrieve his binder, the teacher’s assistant blocked the door.

“I said I just need my Trapper Keeper to do my work,” the teen said. “I was trying to squeeze by and see if anybody was seeing the force he used while I tried squeezing in and that’s when (the teacher’s assistant) brushed me hard with his shoulder and pushed me to the ground.

“But I couldn’t move. I couldn’t get up. I was on the floor. They closed the door and left me out there. I was the only one out there,” he said.

Alone in the hallway, Josiah says he grabbed his cell phone and called his mom.

Read more from source:  ABC11.com

