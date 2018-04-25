Bryan Popin Opens Up About His Calling To Make Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Bryan Popin is an amazing gospel singer and has been in the industry for the last 23 years. He spoke to Erica Campbell about how he almost lost his marriage, had money problems, but always turned to god. He believes God has called him to do this.

Bryan wants to help people come together and be a bridge builder. His goal is to keep encouraging others and continue to work on his music. He also spoke about how much he loves spending time with his family.

