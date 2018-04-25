Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Sometimes It’s Right In Front Of You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talked about love being right in front of your face. She also spoke about how God never forces us to love him. Erica wants you to acknowledge the love around you and embrace it.

She talked about how there are people right in front of your face that have loved you for so long and you never realized it. Appreciate that love and make sure you hold on to it. Open your eyes because it’s right there.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Why Don’t You Love You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Smothered Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Talk To Me Not At Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now