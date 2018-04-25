Love Talking: Sometimes It’s Right In Front Of You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about love being right in front of your face. She also spoke about how God never forces us to love him. Erica wants you to acknowledge the love around you and embrace it.

She talked about how there are people right in front of your face that have loved you for so long and you never realized it. Appreciate that love and make sure you hold on to it. Open your eyes because it’s right there.

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.

