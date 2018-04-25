Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: Dude Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 15 hours ago
GRIFF spoke about how men talk about things with each other. Growing up he had a lot of friends, then lost some of them and now at the church has so many he can rely on. He explained that he went out with his friend the other day for a day of fun.

GRIFF took him to get a pedicure, fix up their beards and then to lunch. While they ate his friend told him a lot and had a heart to heart. GRIFF mentioned that it was one of the best times he’s had with a friend.

