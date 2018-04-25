GRIFF spoke about how men talk about things with each other. Growing up he had a lot of friends, then lost some of them and now at the church has so many he can rely on. He explained that he went out with his friend the other day for a day of fun.
GRIFF took him to get a pedicure, fix up their beards and then to lunch. While they ate his friend told him a lot and had a heart to heart. GRIFF mentioned that it was one of the best times he’s had with a friend.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: When GOD Trusts You With Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: What Are You Sowing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Why It’s Better To Fight For Your Marriage Than Divorce [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 13 Yr Old Says Local School Assistant Pushed Him To Ground
- Subway Closing 500 More Stores
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady Plot To Steal Empire
- Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
- Why Taking Care Of Your Children Into Their 20’s Is Really Doing Them Harm [EXCLUSIVE]
- Love Talking: Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt Before [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mr. Griffin: Dude Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Love Talking: Sometimes It’s Right In Front Of You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- White GOP Judge Committed Voter Fraud But Gets A Slap On The Wrist
- Bryan Popin Opens Up About His Calling To Make Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]