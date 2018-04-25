Why Taking Care Of Your Children Into Their 20’s Is Really Doing Them Harm [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF talk about parents that help their children when they are in there 20’s. GRIFF spoke on the fact that you can’t do everything for your children because it makes them lazy. He also spoke on the fact that it puts a lot of pressure on someone that they might date.

They will expect you to take care of them all the time and that’s not fair. It’s one thing to help out your kids at times, but it’s another thing for you to do their laundry and cook for them all the time. What are your thoughts on this topic?

