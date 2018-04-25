The African American Women In Cinema Organization Announces Their 2018 Webisode Winner

The African American Women In Cinema Organization (AAWIC) holds an annual webisode competition to find Hollywood’s next Black, female voice and uplift their work. Based in NYC, the AAWIC hosts a well-known female film festival, spotlighting women filmmakers from all over the country. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the webisode competition and the talent and entries were plentiful.

The winner is Brianna Seagraves, an actress, writer, director, and producer. Her first self-written comedy web series was titled Domesticated (2015). Since then, she has turned to writing drama. Her latest project is called All Things Considered (2017) and the piece that won the webisode competition. She’s written for major shows like Orange Is The New Black, Law and Order and Boardwalk Empire. She currently plays the role of Cassandra on the TV series SoleKings. In 2008, she made her directorial debut with George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum that premiered at the Billie Holiday Theater in Brooklyn, New York. Seagraves is a graduate of Temple University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Seagraves told Hello Beautiful,

“I am excited and honored to be chosen as the winner of this festival, especially since it’s main focus is to highlight, uplift, and support Black women as writers, creators and the powerful storytellers we are.”

All Things Considered follows a young man who has his life thrown into a tailspin when some unexpected news lands him in the middle of two women. Leaning on his family and friends for advice, he must consider where his life is headed and make an important decision about his future.

Terra Renee, President of AAWIC, said, “I am pleased that our Jury have selected All Things Considered as the winner of the 20th AAWIC FF Webisode competition. This is a strong testament to great talent in the world of digital technology.”

You can watch the webisode below.

Beauties, do you have a web series idea? You can submit next year. Bookmark AAWIC’s website and sign up for their mailing list.

