One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?

It's most likely that Simmons' attorneys and Jaroski's legal representation were able to come to a settlement.

Posted 18 hours ago
Jennifer Jarosik, the female documentarian who sued Russell Simmons for rape, has dropped the charges according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday, both parties “filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice,” leaving behind the $5 million lawsuit Jarosik, 37, sought when she filed in January.

However, the charge dismissal does not signify guilt or innocence, most likely Simmons’ attorneys and Jarosik’s legal representation were able to come to a settlement.

Jarosik filed her lawsuit against Simmons after accusing him of sexual assault over the course of five years from 2011-2016. The two first met in 2006. Simmons maintains that he and Jarosik had a consensual relationship and also accused her of extortion. He pointed to nude photos and longing texts during the course of their interaction, which of course does not negate whether consent was implicit in their specific sexual encounter.

Jarosik’s claims are just one of 16 total accusations against the hip-hop mogul. Simmons still faces a $10M suit from an anonymous woman who said he raped her in a hotel room and also threatened her son.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter

