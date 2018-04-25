Joy Living: Your Angry Can Serve A Purpose (But Don’t Lose Your Mind) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell speaks on being angry and how it can serve a purpose. People do get angry and God acknowledges it, but we must not lose it. It’s our responsibility to take control over our emotions and control our anger.

Erica also spoke about how it can steal your joy and that can affect so many things in your life. We must also not let others regulate our emotions because it’s not worth it. Learn to control your anger and live your life.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

