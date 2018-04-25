Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joy Living: Your Angry Can Serve A Purpose (But Don’t Lose Your Mind) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell speaks on being angry and how it can serve a purpose. People do get angry and God acknowledges it, but we must not lose it. It’s our responsibility to take control over our emotions and control our anger.

Erica also spoke about how it can steal your joy and that can affect so many things in your life. We must also not let others regulate our emotions because it’s not worth it. Learn to control your anger and live your life.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Joy Living: Clean Your Windows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: You Don’t Have To Give It Away [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: Get That Good Laugh Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now