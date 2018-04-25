Celebrities Raise Money For Waffle House Hero

Celebrities are coming together for James Shaw Jr., the brave young black man who took down the Waffle House shooter.

From Snoop Dogg to actors Jon Cryer, Kristin Davis and Busy Philipps — along with conservative author Mike Cernovich — each have made significant contributions to a GoFundMe page for James Shaw Jr.

Some celebs wonder why Donald Trump hasn’t recognized Shaw for his bravery.

TMZ reports that the GOFundMe effort was launched by journalist Yashar Ali, who wanted to raise money for a college fund for Shaw’s daughter or to help him take his family on a nice vacation .

Ali has raised over $106,000 of its $15,000 goal.

In the meantime, Shaw himself has also started a GoFundMe page to benefit the families of the victims. In just over 16 hours, it raised more than $20,000.

The Waffle House has offered to pay for the funerals of the 4 people killed in its restaurant in Tennessee.

Source: EURWEB.com

