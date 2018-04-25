National News
Home > National News

Celebrities Raise Money For Waffle House Hero

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
19 reads
Leave a comment
Retail Signs

Source: David Kozlowski / Getty

 

Celebrities are coming together for James Shaw Jr., the brave young black man who took down the Waffle House shooter.

From Snoop Dogg to actors Jon CryerKristin Davis and Busy Philipps — along with conservative author Mike Cernovich — each have made significant contributions to a GoFundMe page for James Shaw Jr.  

Some celebs wonder why Donald Trump hasn’t recognized Shaw for his bravery.

TMZ reports that the GOFundMe effort was launched by journalist Yashar Ali, who wanted to raise money for a college fund for Shaw’s daughter or to help him take his family on a nice vacation .

Ali has raised over $106,000 of its $15,000 goal.

In the meantime, Shaw himself  has also started a GoFundMe page to benefit the families of the victims. In just over 16 hours, it raised more than $20,000.

The Waffle House has offered to pay for the funerals of the 4 people killed in its restaurant in Tennessee.

Source:  EURWEB.com

James Shaw Jr. , waffle house hero

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities Raise Money For Waffle House Hero

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now