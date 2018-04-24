Get Up Erica
Nikita B Talks About Having A Stroke While Performing Onstage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Nikita B is a wife, mom, comedian and nurse. She spoke to Erica Campbell about how she met her husband and is helping to raise 5 kids and a possible. The possible comes from her nephew that is always around and will probably stay for the rest of his life.

Nikita B also spoke about one of the scariest moments when she was performing and nearly passed out. When she went to the emergency room they told her she is having an active stroke. At that moment she knew she needed a prayer and a pill. Nikita B advises everyone to take time out to receive the help they need.

