The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Categories Gospel Fans Are Excited About [EXCLUSIVE]

The Billboard Music Awards are in May and a lot of gospel artists as well as fans are excited. The categories top gospel song, album and artist have Travis Green, JJ Hairston and more. Taya Smith recently got married in a beautiful ceremony and she looked amazing.
On May 29th a lot of Starbucks will close for racial bias training. 2 Black men were arrested while waiting for a friend and it caused many to protest. Congratulations to all of the artists nominated and Taya Smith on her nuptials.
