The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Categories Gospel Fans Are Excited About [EXCLUSIVE]

The Billboard Music Awards are in May and a lot of gospel artists as well as fans are excited. The categories top gospel song, album and artist have Travis Green, JJ Hairston and more. Taya Smith recently got married in a beautiful ceremony and she looked amazing.

Follow @GetUpErica

On May 29th a lot of Starbucks will close for racial bias training. 2 Black men were arrested while waiting for a friend and it caused many to protest. Congratulations to all of the artists nominated and Taya Smith on her nuptials.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Spends 4 Weeks At No.1 On Billboard Gospel Charts

RELATED: Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene & More Lead 2017 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

RELATED: Students At Wesleyan University Sing JJ Hairston’s & Youthful Praise “No Reason To Fear” [VIDEO]

The Latest: