GRIFF’s Prayer For People Sitting In The Middle Seat On Airplanes [EXCLUSIVE]

Flying sometimes can be nerve wracking, but then you get your seat assignment and it makes it worse. GRIFF is praying for everyone that has to sit in that middle seat. He even has to do it sometimes, but he’s happy he’s not as big as he feels.

One time a man sat in the middle next to GRIFF and didn’t want to pull the arm rest down and he couldn’t understand why. It can be frustrating, but we all make it through. God bless you if you get a middle seat in the future.

