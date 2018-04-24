Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For People Sitting In The Middle Seat On Airplanes [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Flying sometimes can be nerve wracking, but then you get your seat assignment and it makes it worse. GRIFF is praying for everyone that has to sit in that middle seat. He even has to do it sometimes, but he’s happy he’s not as big as he feels.

One time a man sat in the middle next to GRIFF and didn’t want to pull the arm rest down and he couldn’t understand why. It can be frustrating, but we all make it through. God bless you if you get a middle seat in the future.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: When GOD Trusts You With Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now