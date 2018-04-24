Two More Men Arrested In Connection With Athens Drive High School Parking Lot Brawl

Two more men have been identified and now are facing charges in connection with the 25 person parking lot fight that recently took place on April 12th at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.

Craig Anthony Campbell, 19 and Khadeem Fleming, 21 have been arrested because of their involvement in the brawl. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17,com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: