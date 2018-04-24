Local
Women Tries To Steal Babies From NC Hospitals

Jerry Smith

Posted 3 hours ago
Mother With Baby

Source: James Doberman / Getty

Authorities said a woman that tried to abduct babies from hospitals across the Carolina’s has been arrested. New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s spokesperson said 36-year-old Linda Everett was trying to take babies from neonatal units across North and South Carolina. Everett was arrested in High Point and was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny.

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

