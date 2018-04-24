Cathy Hughes Reveals The New Network By Being Launched By TV One [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Cathy Hughes is a successful woman and is excited about developing the new network “Cleo.” The station will feature everything for Black women. She is excited about the development of this station because its so close to her.

Follow @GetUpErica

Cathy is also excited about learning new ideas for social media, advertising and more. She spoke about Reach Media changing to Urban One for a corporate title. Congratulations to Cathy Hughes and all these new developments.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cathy Hughes On Being The First African-American Female Recipient Of The Prestigious Lowry Mays Excellence In Broadcasting Award [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

RELATED: Damon Little Details How Cathy Hughes’ Wisdom Saved His Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: