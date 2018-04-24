Cathy Hughes Reveals The New Network By Being Launched By TV One [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Cathy Hughes is a successful woman and is excited about developing the new network “Cleo.” The station will feature everything for Black women. She is excited about the development of this station because its so close to her.
Cathy is also excited about learning new ideas for social media, advertising and more. She spoke about Reach Media changing to Urban One for a corporate title. Congratulations to Cathy Hughes and all these new developments.
