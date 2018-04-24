Some Are Disappointed About NCCU’s New Logo

What are your thoughts about NCCU’s new logo look? Students and alumni of North Carolina Central University are sounding off about the university’s rebranding.

NCCU, a Historically Black College and University in Durham, unveiled a new logo and tagline- Discover what’s Central to you– last week that had been in the works since 2016.

The new logo, using the school’s colors of maroon and grey against a white background, is made up of six quadrilaterals meant to be an abstract concept, resembling both the architectural elements of the school’s historic administrative building and the wings of an eagle, which is the university’s mascot. To the right of the symbol, is “NC Central University” written in modern, bold text……

THIS REPLACES:

The NCCU name logo that featured a maroon outline of the historic Hoey Administrative Building and a tree in the foreground with the name of the university spelled out, “North Carolina Central University.”

CLICK HERE to see the pictures at ABC11.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: