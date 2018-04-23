Faith Walking: His Will vs. My Desire [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We all have things we want to do in life, but it might not be apart of God’s plan. Erica Campbell talked about how you have to follow God’s will even it’s something you don’t think you want to follow. The relationship you have with God will help you.

You have to ask yourself if this is God’s will or your desire? Erica is all about following God’s plan. Listen and tell us what you think.

