Love Talking: Why Don’t You Love You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about you learning how to love yourself. Some question if they are doing something wrong, but they must understand God’s love. His love is bigger and greater.
Love can be challenging and overwhelming, but is a great feeling. People will break your heart and if you have God as well as love yourself it will help. Invite the love of God into your life and see how it changes things.
