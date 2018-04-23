Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Why Don’t You Love You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 23, 2018
Erica Campbell talks about you learning how to love yourself. Some question if they are doing something wrong, but they must understand God’s love. His love is bigger and greater.

Love can be challenging and overwhelming, but is a great feeling. People will break your heart and if you have God as well as love yourself it will help. Invite the love of God into your life and see how it changes things.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

