GRIFF’s Prayer: Baby Hair Is Coming Back [EXCLUSIVE]

GRIFF has been traveling and has been noticing a trend amongst women. He told Erica Campbell about the brushing of baby hairs. When he was on the plane he noticed a flight attendant that had the baby hairs twirled.

Follow @GetUpErica

He also spoke about how some are forcing the baby hair back and that’s not how it should be done. GRIFF doesn’t want people to do that because then you might not have any. Erica believes that some may just be doing female comb overs with edges.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prays For The Mac And Cheese Left In The Crock Pot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: