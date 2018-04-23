Watch: Black Woman Violently Arrested At Alabama Waffle House

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Watch: Black Woman Violently Arrested At Alabama Waffle House

The franchise "strongly supports" the officers.

News One

Posted April 23, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

From Starbucks to Applebee’s to IHOP, getting fair customer service can sometimes be impossible when you are Black. This was the case for Canita Adams and Chikesia Clemons at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama.

The early morning of Sunday, April 22, 25-year-old  Chikesia Clemons was arrested by white police officers. The arrest was captured on video, which is extremely graphic. Three officers slam her to the floor, expose her breasts and one officer threatens to break her arm. Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

According to Canita Adams’ Facebook page, the incident happened after the white woman who took their order said there would be a charge of 50 cents for plastic utensils. Allegedly, Canita and Chikesia were there the day before and there wasn’t a charge for plastic utensils. They canceled their order, Canita left and Chikesia stayed behind because she wanted a business card, but the woman called the police. See the Facebook post below:

Waffle House responded to the incident by telling AL.com, “[I]t’s fair to say that the information we have received at this point differs significantly from what has reportedly been attributed to Ms. Clemons and strongly supports the actions taken by the Saraland Police Department. The Saraland Police Department is conducting its own investigation and we encourage you to contact them for additional information.” Yep, you read that right “strongly supports.” Sounds like Waffle House might need the Starbucks treatment.

Chikesia Clemons  was booked on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was released on $1,000 bond Sunday morning.  Mobile NAACP President David Smith said in a statement, “In light of the current situation in our country — such as the arrest of two young Black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks coffee shop — we felt it was important for our members to get a first-hand account of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media locally and across the country. When incidents like this happen in our own backyard, it is incumbent upon the local  NAACP to take a closer look and move the matter to whatever level is appropriate.” The NAACP will reportedly be meeting with the Canita and Chikesia.

As we know, people of color are big supporters of Waffle House. As consumers, we truly need to consider where we spend our money — especially when Waffle House is so quick to “strongly support” the officers. In addition, how ironic that this incident goes viral on Alabama’s Confederate Memorial Day, which celebrates the racists who wanted to dismantle the country. Stay woke.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now