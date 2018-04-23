Local
Monday Morning Bomb Threat At Holly Springs School

Melissa Wade

Police are investigating a possible threat to Holly Springs High School Monday morning.  Several calls went out to parents before 6:30 a.m. alerting them to a possible bomb threat.

At this point, no one is being allowed on campus or in the building while officers search the area.

Parents should not allow students to leave for school until they received a phone call informing them that the building is open.

Continue reading Monday Morning Bomb Threat At Holly Springs School

