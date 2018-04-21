National News
Home > National News

 April 21st Is The Last Day Gift Cards Will Be Honored At Toys R Us

Jerry Smith

Posted 36 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One Holiday Toy Drive

Source: Jennifer Hall / Radio One

Toys R Us will no longer honor gift cards and Endless Earnings rewards after Saturday April 21, 2018. The company said after close of business on April 21, 2018 gift cards cannot be redeemed and customers cannot return them for cash.

Source: abc11.com

April 21st Is The Last Day Gift Cards Will Be Honored At Toys R Us , Jerry Smith , Toys R Us

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading  April 21st Is The Last Day Gift Cards Will Be Honored At Toys R Us

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now