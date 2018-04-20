Top Women Of Excellence: Dana Sidberry

Dana Sidberry is from Charlotte, N.C. graduating from Myers Park High School and furthering her education by obtaining a Bachelors of Business Degree at Strayer University. Ms. Sidberry comes from a family of entrepreneurs and was always taught to be loyal, humble, treat people right, to help others and the value of hard work, ownership and determination.

Ms. Sidberry is the passionate owner of Motivation Marketing Firm specializing in entertainment, beauty & business marketing and public relations in an array of industries. Motivation Marketing is a boutique firm offering services in Public Relations, Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Marketing Event Planning and more. Motivation Marketing has represented and worked closely with many brands such as Coca Cola, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Wellsfargo, Charlotte Sports Commission, Charlotte NC Fashionweek, Urban Tymes Magazine, Sheen Magazine, Radio One, Bronner Bros, RadioOne, Beasley Media Group, Truliant Federal Credit Union, CBS Radio and national events such as the Democratic National Convention, CIAA, National Poetry Slam, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Weekend just to name a few. Motivation Marketing has worked with celebrities such as Michael Vick, Slick Rick and Dana Dane; and has planned and implemented countless events from fashion, business, model calls, and more. Additionally, Dana Sidberry can be seen on WCCB’S NewsRising as a contributor during the week from 8a-9a.

Many people look to Sidberry for advice and due to her expertise, she has often been called a “Social Media Guru”, “Marketing Maven” and “Ms. Marketing”. Dana has a passion for helping others succeed, especially passionate and goal oriented individuals. For more information press releases, photos, etc. check out www.MotivationMarketingFirm.com For bookings, please email MotivationMktg@gmail.com

FaceBook Fan Page: Motivation Marketing Firm

Twitter: @Motivationmktg #Motivateyourbuzz

Instagram: @MotivationMktg

