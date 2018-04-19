Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge At Upcoming HBCU Commencements

After Beyoncé honored the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities with her Coachella performance Saturday, the schools are getting ready to honor its students with upcoming commencement ceremonies.

HBCU graduations are a great time to celebrate the Black excellence of students and the speakers who come to share useful knowledge and motivational words. Each school finds a special way to uplift and provide #inspo to its graduating class. Let’s take a look at the successful bosses who will be speaking truth to power at forthcoming commencements:

Chadwick Boseman Heading To Howard

The acclaimed Black Panther actor will deliver the keynote speech at Howard, which is his alma mater. As HU put it in a tweet on Wednesday, they are welcoming home a “native son” for their 150th commencement in Washington, D.C. on May 12.

Boseman, who graduated in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater, will also be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, the university’s highest honor, according to reports.

We hope that Boseman will turn the whole campus into a Wakanda IRL.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege for the Howard University community to welcome back home one of its native sons, @ChadwickBoseman, to deliver the 2018 commencement address,” said Howard University President @HUPrez17. #HowardForward https://t.co/KKWadtSTXr pic.twitter.com/aOQ2zmxQLH — Howard University (@HowardU) April 18, 2018

Angela Rye Slaying At Southern University

The woke CNN commentator will be sharing her inspirational story with students at Southern U in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on May 11.

Rye is so woke that she broke down the difference between the terms “staying woke” and “work woke” during an “Empowerment Seminar” at Southern last month, WAFB, a Baton Rouge news station, reported. It was a powerful discussion that had folks talking on social media.

Just a clip of @angela_rye from today’s discussion in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union at Southern University and A & M College! #StayWoke vs. #WorkWoke pic.twitter.com/mnbF0cLTC2 — Dr. Melanie Powell (@SouthLaDoc) March 10, 2018

Chance The Rapper Dropping Truth At Dillard

Dillard University, a school that frequently invites famous figures to its New Orleans campus, will welcome the Grammy award-winning rapper at its commencement on May 12. The more than 200 graduates and school officials are pretty happy about Chance blessing them with his presence and words.

“He’s the artist that your grandmother would love,” university president Walter Kimbrough said to WAFB. “I thought he made for a great commencement speaker because of his spirit of being entrepreneurial and authentic, but his civic engagement, including encouraging people to vote and willingness to speak out on issues, like his recent opposition to a Heineken ad, are just as paramount.”

.@ChanceTheRapper keeps the HBCU love flowing after being confirmed as @du1869's 2018 commencement speaker https://t.co/Opnmc9pAIq pic.twitter.com/S9MRT5mqwC — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 9, 2018

Former NFL Star Tyrone Poole Focusing On Football At Fort Valley State University

Poole, a former cornerback for the New England Patriots and member of two Super Bowl-winning teams in 2004 and 2005, will try to score a touchdown with his speech at Fort Valley State University’s commencement on May 5.

Former NFLer returns to FVSU to complete degree & serve as commencement speaker https://t.co/WqJqvUHUfS — HBCU News Review (@HBCUNewsReview) April 19, 2018

HBCU students may also hear from Roland Martin at Texas Southern University. More commencement announcements will be made in the upcoming weeks.

