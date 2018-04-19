Natalie Grant On Having Unwavering Faith While Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Natalie Grant is a wife, mom and singer. She spoke to Erica Campbell about one of the scariest times when she found out she had thyroid cancer. It was at that moment where she had faith that God would get her through this hard time.
They then told her with the surgery she could possibly never sing again. At that moment she realized that God has given her everything she needed and was going to walk through this time with her. Her faith allowed her to not give up.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Natalie Grant Requesting Prayers As She Prepares To Remove Tumors [VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: 10 Years Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Flex Alexander Encourages Cancer Fighters To Investigate All Options [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Young Boy Asks Pope If His Atheist Dad Is In Heaven
- Here’s Your List Of Free Local Community Events
- ‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The Hell And High Water
- Carolina Panthers Release 2018 Football Schedule
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Cary Street Sweeper Crash Causes Traffic Jam
- Rudy Giuliani, Whose Unconstitutional Stop-And-Frisk Policy Was Racist, Joins Trump’s Legal Team
- GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Illinois School Made Black Students Pretend To Be Slaves For An ‘Underground Railroad Simulation’
- True Hollywood Bible Story: David & Goliath [EXCLUSIVE]