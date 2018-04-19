Natalie Grant On Having Unwavering Faith While Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Natalie Grant On Having Unwavering Faith While Battling Cancer

Erica Campbell

April 19, 2018
Natalie Grant is a wife, mom and singer. She spoke to Erica Campbell about one of the scariest times when she found out she had thyroid cancer. It was at that moment where she had faith that God would get her through this hard time.

They then told her with the surgery she could possibly never sing again. At that moment she realized that God has given her everything she needed and was going to walk through this time with her. Her faith allowed her to not give up.

