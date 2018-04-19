Faith Walking: Some Things You Only Learn By Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell talks about experiencing life and learning things in it. When she was younger she asked her pastor a lot of questions. He would always tell her that she needed to live life to understand it.
In life we go through so many battles and we must get through them. It teaches you about how strong you are and are learning lessons. You can get through so many things by believing in yourself and knowing God is there by your side.
