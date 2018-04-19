Get Up Erica
How Wendy Williams Offended The Gospel Community [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Wendy Williams is feeling the heat after getting backlash for talking about the Clark Sisters. During her trending topics she spoke about Snoop Dogg’s album being number one and mentioned that other artist probably don’t like it. Then she asked,”Has the Clark Sisters ever been #1?”

While some are saying she’s not informed others began to talk about what the Clark Sisters have done in music and all their achievements. Erica Campbell wants people to rise above talking about Wendy in negative ways. What is your take on what Wendy Williams said?

