Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

True Hollywood Bible Story: David & Goliath [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

David was walking around and could hear a giant talking. It was Goliath and he taunted the people of the town. He was ready for someone to challenge him and David believed he could take him.

David told Saul he was going to fight him even though he was smaller than Goliath. He took a rock and swung it then threw Golaith to the ground as he laughed at him. When the rock hit Goliath he fell out and was defeated.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Jonah And The Whale [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Doubting Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Nathan & David [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 1 week ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now