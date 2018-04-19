True Hollywood Bible Story: David & Goliath [EXCLUSIVE]

David was walking around and could hear a giant talking. It was Goliath and he taunted the people of the town. He was ready for someone to challenge him and David believed he could take him.

Follow @GetUpErica

David told Saul he was going to fight him even though he was smaller than Goliath. He took a rock and swung it then threw Golaith to the ground as he laughed at him. When the rock hit Goliath he fell out and was defeated.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Jonah And The Whale [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Story: Doubting Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Nathan & David [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: