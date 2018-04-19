Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
GRIFF began talking about how kids are taking tests to see if they can go into the next grade. He’s praying for the students to pass so they won’t get left back. GRIFF also mentioned that it wouldn’t be good to see a kid in the 4th grade with a beard.

He also doesn’t want the student to get the same teacher. GRIFF wants all the kids to have a good breakfast and focus. Good luck kids on your tests!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

