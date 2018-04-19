GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF began talking about how kids are taking tests to see if they can go into the next grade. He’s praying for the students to pass so they won’t get left back. GRIFF also mentioned that it wouldn’t be good to see a kid in the 4th grade with a beard.

He also doesn’t want the student to get the same teacher. GRIFF wants all the kids to have a good breakfast and focus. Good luck kids on your tests!

