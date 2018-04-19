0 reads Leave a comment
GRIFF began talking about how kids are taking tests to see if they can go into the next grade. He’s praying for the students to pass so they won’t get left back. GRIFF also mentioned that it wouldn’t be good to see a kid in the 4th grade with a beard.
He also doesn’t want the student to get the same teacher. GRIFF wants all the kids to have a good breakfast and focus. Good luck kids on your tests!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Get Them New Windows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Feat. Tina Campbell: God Mute The Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Hold Your Friends Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Young Boy Asks Pope If His Atheist Dad Is In Heaven
- Here’s Your List Of Free Local Community Events
- ‘Scandal’ Finale Recap: It All Ends With The Hell And High Water
- Carolina Panthers Release 2018 Football Schedule
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- Cary Street Sweeper Crash Causes Traffic Jam
- Rudy Giuliani, Whose Unconstitutional Stop-And-Frisk Policy Was Racist, Joins Trump’s Legal Team
- GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids To Pass Their Tests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Illinois School Made Black Students Pretend To Be Slaves For An ‘Underground Railroad Simulation’
- True Hollywood Bible Story: David & Goliath [EXCLUSIVE]
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
7 photos Launch gallery
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
1. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise1 of 7
2. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise2 of 7
3. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise3 of 7
4. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise4 of 7
5. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise5 of 7
6. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise6 of 7
7. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise7 of 7
comments – add yours