National News
Home > National News

Major Airbag Recall: Is Your Vehicle Included?

Melissa Wade

Posted 27 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Silver sedan with front end damage and deployed airbags

Source: John Eder / Getty

Nearly 50 million Takata airbags have been recalled as part of the most massive and complex auto recall in United States history, and it’s expected around 20 million more will be added to the list.

The recall said the defective inflators can turn them into a miniature shrapnel bomb, and only around half of the airbags have been replaced.  The airbags are in cars, trucks and SUVs from 19 different automakers. The recall has been going on for years, dating back to 2008.

So, does this include your vehicle?  It’s easy to find out if your vehicle is part of the recall. Find your VIN number on the lower left hand side of your windshield, or on your door jamb. Type it into NHTSA’s website, and it will instantly let you know if your vehicle is on the list.

 

Source:  WRAL.com

Takata airbags recalled

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Major Airbag Recall: Is Your Vehicle Included?

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18