Major Airbag Recall: Is Your Vehicle Included?

Nearly 50 million Takata airbags have been recalled as part of the most massive and complex auto recall in United States history, and it’s expected around 20 million more will be added to the list.

The recall said the defective inflators can turn them into a miniature shrapnel bomb, and only around half of the airbags have been replaced. The airbags are in cars, trucks and SUVs from 19 different automakers. The recall has been going on for years, dating back to 2008.

So, does this include your vehicle? It’s easy to find out if your vehicle is part of the recall. Find your VIN number on the lower left hand side of your windshield, or on your door jamb. Type it into NHTSA’s website, and it will instantly let you know if your vehicle is on the list.

Source: WRAL.com

