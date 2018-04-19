Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#DianteYarber: Another Unarmed Black Man Killed By The Police

The family's lawyer says San Bernardino County police should be investigated for profiling, stalking and unjustifiably shooting the young man.

The Light NC staff

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Gun Violence Continues To Plague Chicago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Another unarmed Black man has been killed by the police. His name was Diante Yarber.

According to the Huff Post, on April 5 San Bernardino County police shot 30 bullets into Yarber’s in a WalMart parking lot after getting a tip that the Black Mustang the 26-year-old was allegedly wanted for questioning in a recent crime involving a stolen vehicle.

The family’s lawyer recently told The Guardian that the local police should be investigated for profiling, stalking and unjustifiably shooting him.

“They saw a car full of black people sitting in front of a Walmart, and they decided that was suspicious,” stressed Lee Merritt.

“They just began pouring bullets … It’s irresponsible. It’s dangerous. It’s mind-boggling, the use of force.”

He then said Yarber was hit  “an estimated two dozen times.”

#DianteYarber 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Frida Monroe (@flaca_frida) on

Naturally, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is telling a different story.

The Huff Post reported that they claim that Barstow police only shot into the car after the driver reversed the car in a getaway attempt and and then crashed the vehicle into two police cars.

In the meantime, the police involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.

In addition to Yarber’s death, the backseat passenger Marian Tafoya, 23, is currently in critical condition. Her lawyer, Dale Galipo says the car was the officers weren’t in the path of the Mustang, so they had no justification to open fire, notes the Huff Post.

Yarber’s sister, Ruby Hawkins, told The Guardian that thev police often targeted her brother.

“They are the biggest criminals. They are bullies with badges … I don’t know how you can fear for your life with a person that is moving away from you.”

This a developing story. We’ll provide updates as the become available.

RELATED NEWS: 

Another Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By Police, This Time In His Own Backyard

Starbucks To Close Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Training

Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

20 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Continue reading Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Rest in peace.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 6 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 week ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18