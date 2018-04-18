Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: What’s Up With This Weather? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted April 18, 2018
This weather has everyone confused and some even sick. GRIFF is praying for spring to come and would like to know what the weather is doing. He even mentioned that he saw a woman on with a puffy coat and yoga pants because she didn’t know what to do.

GRIFF also talked about how it was so warm this past weekend and then got so cold. We are sure GRIFF isn’t the only one praying about this. Bring us the warm weather Jesus.

