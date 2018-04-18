GRIFF’s Prayer: What’s Up With This Weather? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This weather has everyone confused and some even sick. GRIFF is praying for spring to come and would like to know what the weather is doing. He even mentioned that he saw a woman on with a puffy coat and yoga pants because she didn’t know what to do.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF also talked about how it was so warm this past weekend and then got so cold. We are sure GRIFF isn’t the only one praying about this. Bring us the warm weather Jesus.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Respect The Thread [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Spring Break Is Over! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For “Black Panther” Bootlegs [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: