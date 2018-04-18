How Beyoncè’s Coachella Performance Is Benefiting HBCU’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Beyoncè made history this weekend at Coachella and everyone is talking about it. Her performance was themed around HBCU’s and so much more. She decided to develop a scholarship program, which will help out several students at HBCU’s.
Chris Rock is making the news after he tried to eat at a crowded Mexican restaurant. Two ladies let him sit down with them and as cameras began to take pictures he left. Chris told the ladies to order what they wanted and gave them $1,000.
