Pastor William McDowell Describes His Prayer That Was Answered 20 Years After He Called Out To God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor William McDowell is known for his amazing lyrics and voice, but now he’s showing you a different side to him. McDowell wrote a book titled, “It’s Happening.” The book is based upon a prayer that he said 20 years ago when he called out to God.

He mentioned that every single song he’s every written has been a call to God. McDowell knows that God is moving in his life as well as others. In 1997 he said that prayer and in 2017 it began to come together and was answered.

